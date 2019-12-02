New Haven Register Obituaries
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament Campus)
21 Circular Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
William Gorry


1941 - 2019
William Gorry Obituary
Gorry, William
William "Bill" Francis Gorry, age 78, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. Born on January 21, 1941, in New Haven, the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Thompson) Gorry Sr. Loving husband of the late Hannelore (Schumacher) Gorry for over 55 years. Beloved father of William "Bill" Paul (Christy) Gorry of Wallingford. Cherished grandfather of William "Bill" Francis Gorry II and Paul Gorry both of Wallingford. Also survived by three brothers Joseph (Joan) Gorry of West Haven, Robert (Maryann) Gorry of West Haven, and John (Barbara) Gorry of Georgia. He was a butcher for almost 50 years working at First National and American Frozen Foods. He was an extremely devoted husband, father and grandfather attending every sporting event his son and both grandchildren took part in. His passion was being with his family and attending both of his grandson's baseball and football games and practices. He was a life long Steelers fan and his son and grandchildren will maintain that passion.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ The Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament Campus), 321 Circular Avenue, Hamden on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's in his name at . Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019
