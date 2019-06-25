Frank, William H.

William H. Frank, 92, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Griffin Hospital. He is the husband to Marilyn R. Tyler Frank.

Born in New Haven on Nov. 28, 1926 son of the late William H. and Mary Agnes (Tubridy) Frank. A Veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, he was employed by the State of CT Dept. of Transportation and a communicant of the Church of the Assumption.

Survivors besides his wife Marilyn are his nephews James Fleming of Ansonia and Lawrence Fleming of Shelton, 2 great-nieces Lauren Fleming and Megan Fleming, and cousin Joseph Mulligan. He was predeceased by his twin brother Edward Frank.

Friends are invited to attend his mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Burial with Military Honors will be in Pine Grove Cemetary. Calling Hours will be omitted.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assumption School in care of the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019