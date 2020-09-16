1/1
William H. McLaughlin
1950 - 2020
McLaughlin, William H.
Long time West Haven resident passed away peacefully September 13th after a long battle with cancer while at the CT VA Healthcare Facility in Rocky Hill, CT. He was born February 15, 1950 in Bennington, VT, the son of the late James T. McLaughlin Sr and Virginia (Dockum) McLaughlin. He is the father of Kelly McLaughlin and Sarah Vinci and their half-sister Cathy Evans Kornbluth. He is also a grandfather to two wonderful grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers James T. McLaughlin Jr. (Deb) and Sean McLaughlin (Peggy). He was predeceased by longtime companion Rebecca Thomas. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Milford High School and served in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1974. He worked for BIC Pen Corp for many years. He loved life, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the Boston Red Sox, watching UCONN Women's Basketball and time spent with many friends at Johnny's Grill. In the tradition of the U.S Navy he will be buried at sea with military honors.
Friends may visit Friday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home. Military honors will take place at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of CT Dept. of VA, attn: Healthcare Center, 287 West St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. In the tradition of the U.S Navy he will be buried at sea with military honors. To leave an online message for Bill's family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
18
Service
07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
