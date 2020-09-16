McLaughlin, William H.Long time West Haven resident passed away peacefully September 13th after a long battle with cancer while at the CT VA Healthcare Facility in Rocky Hill, CT. He was born February 15, 1950 in Bennington, VT, the son of the late James T. McLaughlin Sr and Virginia (Dockum) McLaughlin. He is the father of Kelly McLaughlin and Sarah Vinci and their half-sister Cathy Evans Kornbluth. He is also a grandfather to two wonderful grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers James T. McLaughlin Jr. (Deb) and Sean McLaughlin (Peggy). He was predeceased by longtime companion Rebecca Thomas. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Milford High School and served in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1974. He worked for BIC Pen Corp for many years. He loved life, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the Boston Red Sox, watching UCONN Women's Basketball and time spent with many friends at Johnny's Grill. In the tradition of the U.S Navy he will be buried at sea with military honors.Friends may visit Friday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home. Military honors will take place at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of CT Dept. of VA, attn: Healthcare Center, 287 West St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. In the tradition of the U.S Navy he will be buried at sea with military honors. To leave an online message for Bill's family, please visit