Oberle, III, William H.William H. Oberle, III, 62, of Guilford passed away September 19, 2020 in the St. Rapahel Campus. Loving father of Alexa Oberle of East Haven. Bill was born in New Haven on May 21, 1958 son of Beatrice Madzak Oberle of Guilford and the late William H. Oberle, Jr. Caring brother of Frances (Jim) Lloyd of Madison. He also leaves his former wife Cynthia Oberle of East Haven, two nieces, Emily Lloyd and Marissa Alfone and a nephew Anthony Alfone. Bill worked for Gateway Terminal and also worked for the East Haven Builder's Supply Co.Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven.