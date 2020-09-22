1/1
William H. Oberle III
1958 - 2020
Oberle, III, William H.
William H. Oberle, III, 62, of Guilford passed away September 19, 2020 in the St. Rapahel Campus. Loving father of Alexa Oberle of East Haven. Bill was born in New Haven on May 21, 1958 son of Beatrice Madzak Oberle of Guilford and the late William H. Oberle, Jr. Caring brother of Frances (Jim) Lloyd of Madison. He also leaves his former wife Cynthia Oberle of East Haven, two nieces, Emily Lloyd and Marissa Alfone and a nephew Anthony Alfone. Bill worked for Gateway Terminal and also worked for the East Haven Builder's Supply Co.
Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Bill's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
