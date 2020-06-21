Ordway, William H.William H. Ordway, 66, of North Branford beloved husband of the late Beth Farquharson Ordway passed away on June 20, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Adrienne (Victor) Ribera and Robert (Amanda Ryan) Ordway all of North Branford and Adam (Laura Cashman) Ordway of Berlin. Grandfather of Lillian Ribera. Brother of Mary Ordway of Maine, Thomas (Cathy) Ordway of Thomaston and the late Michael Ordway. William was born in Bristol on February 27, 1954 son of the late Robert and Helen Hackett Ordway. Prior to his retirement William was a custodian for the City of New Haven. William also served his country faithfully in the Army during the Vietnam War.Relatives and friends are invited to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, WEDNESDAY evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A military service will take place at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Sign William's guest book online at