Jones Sr, William Harold

Mr. William Harold "Buddy" Jones, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Christine (Ricks) Jones.

Calling hour 10am, funeral 11am, Monday, October 19th at God's Miracle Unlimited Outreach, 1441 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT. Calling hour 12pm, funeral 1pm, Thursday October 22, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home,1052 S. 1st Street, Nashville, NC with burial in Oakland Cemetery, Nashville, NC. Local arrangements entrusted to Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, 35-37 Grove Street, Waterbury.



