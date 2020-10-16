1/1
William Harold Jones Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones Sr, William Harold
Mr. William Harold "Buddy" Jones, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was the widower of Christine (Ricks) Jones.
Calling hour 10am, funeral 11am, Monday, October 19th at God's Miracle Unlimited Outreach, 1441 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT. Calling hour 12pm, funeral 1pm, Thursday October 22, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home,1052 S. 1st Street, Nashville, NC with burial in Oakland Cemetery, Nashville, NC. Local arrangements entrusted to Chapel Memorial Funeral Home, 35-37 Grove Street, Waterbury.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gods Miracles Unlimited Outreach Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Gods Miracles Unlimited Outreach Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Memorial Funeral Home Inc
35-37 Grove St
Waterbury, CT 06710
(203) 755-4370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved