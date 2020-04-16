New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harrison Bailey


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Harrison Bailey Obituary
Bailey, William Harrison
William Harrison Bailey of Branford died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Stone Bailey for nearly 62 years.
Mr. Bailey was born November 17, 1930 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, son of the late Willard Kendall and Marjorie Cheyney Bailey. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U. S. Army. He received his MFA from the Yale University School of Fine Arts, and he was the Kingman Brewster Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus at Yale. He was a renowned artist whose career spanned over 70 years. He was represented by galleries in New York, Paris, and Rome. His paintings, drawings, and prints are in the collections of major art museums around the country including the Yale University Art Gallery where he had a retrospective last fall. He is currently represented by Betty Cunningham Gallery. He was painting in his New Haven studio every day up until a month ago. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Ford Bailey and Alix Bailey, and his grandchildren Eliot, Tiger, Luca, Kitty and Mary.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Road, North Branford, CT 06471. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -