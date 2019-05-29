New Haven Register Obituaries
Moore, William H.S.
William H.S. Moore, M.D., age 91, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on May 24, 2019. He was the husband of Bessie Scott Moore. Dr. Moore was born in Maysville, NC on February 5, 1928, a son of the late George Israel Moore and Everlena Ashford Moore. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children; two adopted nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 990 Racebrook Rd., Woodbridge. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Flint, MI. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
