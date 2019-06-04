|
|
Hardy, William I.
William I. Hardy, age 80, of FL, formerly of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019 in FL. He was born in New Haven on January 12, 1939, to the late William and Gladys (Eden) Hardy. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (DeStefano) Hardy for over 57 years. Loving father of Darlene Quiles, William, David, Richard, and Michael Hardy. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019