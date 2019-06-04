New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William I. Hardy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William I. Hardy Obituary
Hardy, William I.
William I. Hardy, age 80, of FL, formerly of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019 in FL. He was born in New Haven on January 12, 1939, to the late William and Gladys (Eden) Hardy. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (DeStefano) Hardy for over 57 years. Loving father of Darlene Quiles, William, David, Richard, and Michael Hardy. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 4-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now