Hinchey, William J.
William Joseph "Bill" Hinchey, Sr. age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Branford on October 4, 1927 and was the son of the late William S. and Elizabeth Rubinsky Hinchey.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Beatrice "Bette" Dillon Hinchey and his stepchildren Daniel Russo and Lydia Russo Connelly. He is survived by his children Susan (Lawrence) Hinchey-Walls of Hamden and William (Stacey) Hinchey, Jr. of Middletown, RI and by his grandchildren, Matthew Russo, Victoria DeCristofaro, Brian Walls and Sadie Hinchey.
He also leaves his well-loved sister, Elizabeth Hinchey Doyle of Branford, CT and her children, his devoted nieces and nephew.
Bill attended Branford High School but skipped his senior year to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in Tsingtao, China during WWII. While in high school Bill was known for his prowess in basketball and football helping lead Branford to the 1945 State Championship in basketball while also being the leading scorer in the state. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps he continued playing sports in prep school and after in a semi pro career, including playing fast pitch softball in the Industrial Leagues. Additionally, he was inducted into the Branford Sports Hall of Fame and the New Haven Tap-Off Club.
Bill was an ironworker and a proud member of Local 424 where he worked until his retirement. While Bill lived in Hamden for over 50 years, he never forgot his Branford roots. Like a homing pigeon, most drives would lead him to the Branford shoreline and his happiest times were sitting in the sunshine at the beach. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Bill will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd, North Branford on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will take place in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation. In keeping with state regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
