McGinnelly, William J.

William J. McGinnelly, 79, of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Milford, CT entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 18, 1940 in County Mayo, Ireland.

Bill was a kind soul who was loved by many. His wit and humor could be matched by no one. He loved his family, especially his loyal dog Sadie Mae. He also held a special place in his heart for his former son-in-law Joe Brzoska. Bill served in the United States Army and was a champion boxer while he was in the military. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and worked for the railroad for 38 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joan McGinnelly; his four daughters Donna McGinnelly of Wallingford, CT, JoAnne McGinnelly of Myrtle Beach, Kelly Brzoska of Myrtle Beach and Michelle (Zack) Kirst of Longs, SC. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren; Allison Poland, Stephanie McGinnelly, Jennifer and Joseph Brzoska, Ronan and Deacon Kirst; and 6 great-grandchildren Kaiyah, Corban, Kennadi, Jahsalyn, Keirra and Maximos.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store