Monde, William J.
William J. Monde, of Branford passed away at his home September 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 54 years of the late Barbara Salvi Monde. Born in Hartford, CT on May 3, 1941 son of the late Albert and Katherine Smith Monde, Bill served in the United State Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis before being honorable discharged. He was a lineman and supervisor retiring from AT&T after 44 ½ years and notably never missing a day of work. He is the father of Dawn (Michael) Sweeney, Cheryl (Charles) Monde-Witkowski and Anthony (Karen) Monde. Loving Poppy to Alexandra and Natalia Monde and Shane and Jillian Sweeney. Brother of Kenneth Monde and the late Arlene McCarthy. Also survived by his special cousin Marion Torre, dear friend Harry Russo "Semper Fi" and his nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at a future date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Bill's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019