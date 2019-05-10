Pavlovich, William J.

William J. Pavlovich, aka Billy, Pop, Poppy, 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/ St. Raphael Campus. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Dolores "Babe" DeVito Pavlovich. William was born in New Haven on August 6, 1930. He was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Wargo Pavlovich. Bill served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and had worked as a driver for the former Wonder Bread Baking Co. for many years, until his retirement. He was the proud and loving father of, Helen and Richard Wiess and Joseph and Piper Pavlovich and an even prouder grandfather of, Christina and Tom Kelly and Jordan Wiess. Brother of the late Joseph and Michael George Pavlovich, Helen Gorton, Mary Houston, Margaret DeRosa, Katherine DeCarlo and Julia Bellemore. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews to whom he was very close and loved. And a special thank you to, Debbie Mento, for her love and care. Billy adored his family and the traditions he shared with them throughout his life. He had an amazing sense of humor. He was a dedicated fan of UCONN Women's Basketball. Billy was an honorary engineer, able to create and repair anything with duct tape and a few screws. He would do anything to help his family and friends. He was one of a kind, a classic, and will be truly missed.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, in St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Pease Road, Woodbridge.