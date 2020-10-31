1/1
William J. Radziunas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RADZIUNAS, WILLIAM J.
William J. Radziunas, 63, of Northford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in New Haven on May 6, 1957, son of the late Anthony and Virginia Sullivan Radziunas. Bill had worked for forty years as a skilled Machine Fabricator for Amphenol Spectra-Strip. A talented craftsman and avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed fishing (especially ice fishing), crabbing, kayaking, camping, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. Bill also enjoyed live music and dancing with friends. Loving father of Sarah Walsh (Gregory) and Michelle Radziunas. Brother of John Radziunas (Theresa), Kathy Gambardella (Ron), Joyce Bowden (Mike), Sherry and David Radziunas, and the late Joseph and Anthony Radziunas, Jr., and Linda Pepe. Brother-in-law of Gary Pepe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill was formerly married to Kathy Radziunas, the mother of his children, and remained good friends with her throughout the years.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 12 Noon to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473 or Social Work Family Needs Fund c/o Office of Development, YNHH, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved