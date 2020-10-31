RADZIUNAS, WILLIAM J.
William J. Radziunas, 63, of Northford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in New Haven on May 6, 1957, son of the late Anthony and Virginia Sullivan Radziunas. Bill had worked for forty years as a skilled Machine Fabricator for Amphenol Spectra-Strip. A talented craftsman and avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed fishing (especially ice fishing), crabbing, kayaking, camping, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. Bill also enjoyed live music and dancing with friends. Loving father of Sarah Walsh (Gregory) and Michelle Radziunas. Brother of John Radziunas (Theresa), Kathy Gambardella (Ron), Joyce Bowden (Mike), Sherry and David Radziunas, and the late Joseph and Anthony Radziunas, Jr., and Linda Pepe. Brother-in-law of Gary Pepe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill was formerly married to Kathy Radziunas, the mother of his children, and remained good friends with her throughout the years.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 12 Noon to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473 or Social Work Family Needs Fund c/o Office of Development, YNHH, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com