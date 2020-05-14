William J. Smallman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smallman, William J.
William J. Smallman (Bill) 92, of West Haven passed away on May 7, 2020. He was the husband of Mary H. Smallman (Pat) for 71 years, and a loving father to four children: Mary S. Cooper, William Smallman (Jay), Jill S. Hurlburt, and Michael Smallman. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, and one grandchild. Bill was a proud US Navy veteran, and served in WWII as well as the Korean War. In WWII, he was stationed in the South China Sea aboard the USS Comstock, and in the Korean War, he worked as an operating room technician. Bill also served as a police officer for 19 years at Jimmy's of Savin Rock and was employed by Western Electric, where he worked in electronics for 35 years. Bill and Pat loved to camp in their spare time, traveling extensively throughout the country. They both loved to watch UCONN women's basketball. Bill also loved to paint and was an avid ham radio operator in his early years.
In consideration of everyone's safety, all services for Bill remain private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Senior Center. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved