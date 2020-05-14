Smallman, William J.William J. Smallman (Bill) 92, of West Haven passed away on May 7, 2020. He was the husband of Mary H. Smallman (Pat) for 71 years, and a loving father to four children: Mary S. Cooper, William Smallman (Jay), Jill S. Hurlburt, and Michael Smallman. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, and one grandchild. Bill was a proud US Navy veteran, and served in WWII as well as the Korean War. In WWII, he was stationed in the South China Sea aboard the USS Comstock, and in the Korean War, he worked as an operating room technician. Bill also served as a police officer for 19 years at Jimmy's of Savin Rock and was employed by Western Electric, where he worked in electronics for 35 years. Bill and Pat loved to camp in their spare time, traveling extensively throughout the country. They both loved to watch UCONN women's basketball. Bill also loved to paint and was an avid ham radio operator in his early years.In consideration of everyone's safety, all services for Bill remain private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Senior Center. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website at