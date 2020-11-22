Spiegel, William J.
William J. Spiegel, 85, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020 at the CT Hospice in Branford. Born March 3,1935 a son of the late William J. and Helen McMahon Spiegel, he was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven and served in the US Army from 1958-1960. He was employed for many years as a printer with William J. Mack Co. and New Haven Electrotyne. William is survived by several devoted cousins.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00. Masks and social distancing rules will be required. www.siskbrothers.com