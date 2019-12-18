|
Jarvis, William
William Jarvis, age 66, of Seymour, entered into rest peacefully on November 26, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was born in Derby on December 29, 1952, son of the late George and Ruth Jarvis. Bill was a lifelong Seymour resident who was raised on Argyle Circle and had graduated from Eli Whitney's Electrical program in 1970. He worked as an Electrician for the Farrel Corp. and Joseph Turro Electric before going to work with his father at George Jarvis Electric, which had been founded in 1969. Bill began his own company, Jarvis Electric in 1983 and enveloped his father's company in 1985 upon George's retirement. In 2005, he partnered with his son to form William Jarvis Electric. Over the 50 years of family business, Bill and his family served 1000's of customers and many towns including Seymour and Ansonia. He was well known for his ability to troubleshoot, his ingenuity and for machinery repair. Bill was a member of Seymour Civil Defense for approximately 30 years throughout the 70's, 80's, and 90's and served as Director for 15 years throughout the 80's and mid 90's. He was also Instrumental in the Seymour Dive Rescue program and SCUBA rescue diving. He was a member of the Model T Ford Club of America, Connecticut Crankin Yanks Chapter and was the owner and restorer of several Model T's, Classic Cars, and Jeeps over the years. Bill will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, honesty and the fact that he tried to do right by everyone. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends who considered him a great business partner, best friend, and a great dad and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his loving family which includes his girlfriend Ruth Nached and former wife Joyce Jarvis (separated) both of Seymour, his son William C. Jarvis and his girlfriend Kelly Yustin and son Noah of Seymour, his grandchildren Evan Jarvis and Bryce Jarvis and former daughter-in-law, Rachel Booth, his nephews Adam Eaton of Woodbury and Eric Eaton of San Diego, CA, his sister Gale Eaton and her husband Danny Eaton of Summerfield, FL, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert Golis and Susan Golis of Naugatuck. The family would also like to recognize the hundreds of his friends and colleagues whose out-pouring of support has been incredible during the last few weeks.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour. All other services will be private and at the convenience of the family
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bill's memory may be made to The Model T Ford Museum in Richmond, IN via www.MTFCA.com Please use the DONATE button on the main page.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019