Day Jr, William "Billy" John
William John Day, Jr., 63, of Orange, passed away on February 18, 2020. Billy was born on January 21, 1957 in New Haven, CT to the late William and Emma (Struwas) Day.
Billy graduated from Amity High School with the Class of 1975 and went on to attend Southern Connecticut State University where he was selected to play on the Division II All American Golf Team. He was a former member of Race Brook Country Club in Orange and both a member and a manager at Highland Golf Club in Shelton.
Billy was an amazingly talented golfer with a long amateur career, during which he won countless tournaments and was a highly regarded competitor. Additionally, his encyclopedic memory of the game, its history, and players was legendary. Because of this, many presumed golf was his greatest talent, but Billy's true gift was people. Billy was a great friend who was loved by many. He respected all, and impacted everyone he met. Billy will be remembered for his gregarious personality, friendly demeanor, and unique smile. He will be truly missed.
Billy is survived by his sister, Dr. Sharon Day and her husband, Dr. Kevin Crutchfield of Potomac, Maryland; his niece Emma and nephews, Bryan, and Andrew.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In addition, there will be a gathering to remember Billy at Highland Golf Club, 261 Wooster St., Shelton, CT, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 anytime between 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of "Billy Day" to the Widdy Neale scholarship fund through the Connecticut State Golf Association, online at CSGAlinks.org or by mail to CSGA, 35 Cold Spring Road, Suite 212, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at https://www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020