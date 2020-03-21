|
|
Miller, William John
William John Miller, 87, Korean War Veteran and retired City of New Haven Firefighter, husband of nearly 30 years to the late Joyce R. Thomas, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Florida. Born in New Haven on April 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward Priesler and Nita Hoyting Miller. He is survived by his three daughters, Wendy DeWolfe (David), Pamela Faber (Roger), and Bettyann Frost (Michael); their mother, Marion Clark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Elise M. Harrison and his brother, Edward Priesler Miller, Jr. William greatly enjoyed hands-on projects, especially carpentry and working on cars.
Due to current circumstances, William's graveside service will be privately held. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Please send condolences to William's family by visiting his obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020