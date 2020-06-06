Johnson, Jr. (Ret. WHFD Chief), William "Wiggy"
West Haven Fire Chief William S. (Wiggy) Johnson Jr., 84, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born October 1, 1935 in New Haven to West Haven Fire Chief William S. Johnson, Jr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Traub Johnson. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Dolly) Annunziata Johnson of West Haven. They were married for nearly 60 years before her passing in 2017. He leaves behind his four children, who he took great pride in, Michele Zarnetske and partner Attorney Paul Dorsi, Kimberly Greene and husband NHFD Richard Greene all of West Haven, NHPD Acting Chief (ret) Stephanie Redding and husband NHPD Asst. Chief (ret) Patrick Redding, of North Haven, and son WHFD Captain William S. Johnson IV and wife Amy Johnson of West Haven. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Zarnetske of West Haven, Attorney Patrick Redding of Boston, NHPD Detective Michael Criscuolo, Emery Johnson, Richard Greene and great grandson, Joseph (Zarnetske) Morrissey, all of West Haven. He leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves many dear friends, especially lifelong pals, Attorney Louis S. and Laurie Votto with whom he and Dolly shared so many fond memories and together traveled the world.
Wiggy was a diehard Red Sox fan and longtime Spring Training ticket holder. Wiggy and Dolly spent many fun winters at their home in Port Charlotte, FL, going to Red Sox games and visiting with friends. They were also Patriot fans and season ticket holders who enjoyed going to games together especially with their son Billy. Wiggy graduated from WHHS in 1953 and was recruited to play baseball for Duquesne University. He then transferred to New Haven State Teachers College (SCSU) to play ball closer to home. He graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1957. He earned an A.D. from Connecticut Technical College, University of New Haven in Fire Science - Fire Administration and a Master of Science in Fire Science and Technology from the University of New Haven. He was a graduate of the Executive Development Course of the National Fire Academy and the Command and Staff School of the University of Maryland. Chief Johnson was an instructor for the State of CT Commission on Fire Prevention and Control; an instructor in Fire Science at Waterbury State Technical College; Practioner-in-Residence, Fire Science Program, UNH; Instructor in the Fire Science Program, UNH; Adjunct Instructor, National Fire Academy, Emmitsburg, MD. Wiggy was inducted into the inaugural class of the CT Fire Fighters Hall of Fame.
Chief Johnson became a Volunteer Firefighter in 1956. He joined the WHFD in July 1966 and rose through the ranks to Chief of Department in 1981, retiring in February 2007. He was the Director of the West Haven ERS, West Haven Civil Preparedness Director, Historian of the WHFD Historical Library. A third generation Savin Rock "Rock Rat," he worked alongside his grandfather, uncles, and father at their many stands and gave numerous lectures on the history of Savin Rock. He narrated portions of the 2005 Documentary, See Ya at the Rock!
Chief Johnson was a member of several professional and fraternal organizations, including International Association Fire Chiefs; Connecticut Fire Chiefs; Career Fire Chiefs, Fire Marshals and Fire Instructors Associations; CT State Firemen's Association (Past President);
CT Commission on Fire Prevention and Control - State Representative appointed by Governor Rell. He was a contributing author of the Fire Chief's Handbook, 5th Edition, and Incident Command, Fire Service Connections. The Chief was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Lifetime Member); Knights of St. Patrick; West Haven Irish American Club (Irishman of the Year 2013); West Haven Rotary Club (Past President) - Paul Harris Fellow; West Haven Elks Club (Lifetime Member); WH Jimmy Fund Dinner, Chairman.
Upon graduating from college, Chief Johnson entered the United States Marine Corps 20th Officer Candidate Course and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant. He completed Officer Basic School in Quantico, VA and was transferred to the 8th Marine Regiment, Camp Lejeune, NC. As a 1st Lieutenant, he was deployed to the Caribbean and Cuba with the 8th Marines and was Infantry Platoon Leader with the 6th Marines Regiment. He also attended Aerial Observation School obtaining the Wings of a Naval Observer and Embarkation Officer. He joined the USMCR in 1960 and rose through the ranks to Lt. Colonel in 1974. He was recommended for the Commanding Generals Certificate of Commendation for Meritorious Service as Reserve Liaison, Little Creek, VA. He retired from service in 1995. Wiggy, a generous man, enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He was a hard worker who loved his country, the USMC, the City of West Haven, the WHFD, his children and grandchildren and most of all, his beloved Dolly.
Visitation will take place on Monday from 3 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Visitors are required to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and limit interaction. On Tuesday morning those who wish may meet at 11:15 at the funeral home to join the funeral procession. A graveside service will take place at noon in Oak Grove Cemetery. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.