Buynak, Jr., William JosephWilliam Joseph Buynak, Jr., formerly of Bridgeport, CT passed away September 6, 2020 in Greensboro, NC at the age of 85. Services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.William was born in Bridgeport to the late William Joseph and Bertha Bylinski Buynak. After high school, he joined the Army and was last stationed at Fort Dix as an instructor at Radio School. He earned his engineering credentials and began a successful career as a computer engineer in Stanford where he also met his future wife, Jeanette Ward. William eventually worked for the Chyron Corporations and was on the developing team for the Chyron IV sports mobile graphics unit. William's work involved world traveling, which he and Jeanette thoroughly enjoyed. After retirement in Long Island, they eventually moved to Syracuse, Maine and finally North Carolina.William had a wonderful sense of humor, was an excellent dancer and loved all types of music. As a teenager, he was an accordion player and had a band. He was passionate about tennis and was an avid skier but most important to William was his family. He was a lovingly indulgent grandfather and always behind the camera taking pictures and videos at family events. William leaves behind a legacy of hard work and the importance of spending time with the people you love.He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Jeanette W. Buynak; daughters, Wendy and James Dodson of Greensboro, NC, Karen and Charles Painter of Seattle, WA and Amy Albrecht of Glen Head, NY; grandchildren, Connor, Hillary, Liam, Griffin, Caroline and Carson; and brother, James and Carol Bynak of Orange, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long, 2400 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Buynak family.