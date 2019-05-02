Giovanni, William Joseph

William Joseph Giovanni, age 47, beloved husband of Melissa (Serge) Giovanni of Shelton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was born on June 10, 1971 in New Haven, CT, son of William and Lucia (DiGioia) Giovanni.

William was raised in Orange, CT, graduated from Amity High School. Bill earned an Associate's Degree at the Culinary Institute of American (1992) and a Bachelor Administration of Business Degree at University of New Haven (1997). Bill was a Regional Vice President of Business Development for Accelerated Claims, Inc. (ACI).

In addition to his wife Melissa, Bill is survived by his parents William and Lucia (DiGioia) Giovanni, sisters, Jeannine and her husband Billy DeSousa, Jennifer Giovanni, sister-in-law Danielle and her husband David DeLibro, nieces and nephews, cousins and a large extended family.

Bill had a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people together. He had a heart of gold and a love for his family and friends like no other. He was extremely driven with a tenacious and outgoing personality. A sense of humor which was beyond contagious.

Calling hours will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Mount St. Peters Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby. For directions or online condolences, please go to http://www.georgejsmithandson.com.

A very special thanks to Bill's employer, Accelerated Claims (ACI), for their incredible, unwavering support throughout his courageous battle with cancer. The love will never be forgotten. Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019