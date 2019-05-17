New Haven Register Obituaries
Lavin, MD, William Joseph
On Wednesday, May 15th, 2019, William Joseph Lavin, MD of Guilford passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Mary Anne (Knox) Lavin. Bill was born in Bridgeport on February 7, 1946, son of the late Bernard and Anne Marie Lavin. Father of Timothy Lavin and his wife Lisa of Boston, MA; Megan Powell and her husband Gray of Darien and Brian Lavin and his wife Ashley of New York City. Grandfather of James, Katie and Lainey Powell; Lucy and Billy Lavin; Eleanor and Theodore Lavin. Brother of Bernard Lavin; Kevin Lavin and Mary Frances Sorge. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters, Maureen Sheridan and Margaret Patricia Puglia; and brothers, Shaun and Gerard Lavin.
Dr. Lavin retired in 2007 after 31 years of practicing internal medicine in New Haven. He is a graduate of Fairfield Prep, Fairfield University and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He enjoyed hiking, gardening, pickle ball and French.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Monday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery, Hubbard Rd., Guilford. Friends may call Sunday, May 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Memorial contributions may be made to Guilford Land Conservation Trust, PO Box 200, Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2019
