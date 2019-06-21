Palmer, William Joseph

Thursday, June 20, 2019, William Joseph Palmer longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Northford passed away peacefully at Meriden Center Nursing Home. Husband of the late Lydia Krause Palmer. Bill was born in New Haven on June 28, 1923 son of the late Joseph H. Palmer and Phyliss Leahy Palmer. Father of William G. Palmer and his wife Carol of Wallingford and Alison Caron and her husband Michael of Northford and the late Robert K. Palmer. Brother of Ann M. Hayes of New Haven and her son Lenny (Terry) Tanner.

Also survived by five grandchildren, William Palmer, Jennifer (Michael) Humowitz, Kimberly Caron, Robert Caron and Christopher Caron; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Jack Humowitz; along with a cousin, Bill Fletcher Mr. Palmer honorably and proudly served his country during World War II. He was a member of E Co., 47th Reg., 9th Inf. Div. in the Army. He had served in the European Theater and was involved in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France and Central Europe, for his bravery he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After his service, he returned and began a career with Western Electric as installer for many years. After his retirement, Bill enjoyed trout and fly fishing, and he was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. Friends are invited to a graveside service with Military Honors at North Guilford Cemetery, 159 Ledge Hill Rd., Guilford on Wednesday, June 26 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to East Shore Adult Day Care Center, 421 Shore Dr., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019