Kennedy, William L.

William (Bill) L. Kennedy of Hamden, passed away at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on July 4, 2019. Born on 0ctober 18, 1933 to Margaret E. (0'Donnell) and Thomas E. Kennedy Sr., Bill graduated from Hill House High School on 1952. He worked in the Accounting Department of the New Haven Register for 38 years. He also worked for Yale University in the Athletic Department and Payne Whitney Gym. Bill was an avid skier and skied all over the country. He also loved swimming and gardening. Bill was a member of St. Mary's Church for over 50 years, then at St. Rita's church for the last 35 years. He also was a bartender at Malones in New Haven and the Owenego Beach Club for many years. He was member of the Knights of St. Patrick and the New Haven Ski Club. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Thomas E. Kennedy, Jr. and John O.D. Kennedy. He is survived by his sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Kennedy, OP, sisters-in-law Faye M. (Tom) Kennedy and Marie B. (John) Kennedy, nieces and nephews, Marybeth Kennedy Williams, Thomas Kennedy III, Kevin Kennedy, Karen Kennedy Mordecai, Sarah Kennedy, Jack Kennedy and Megan Kennedy Turski and 12 grandnieces and nephews.

Wake will be held at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Rita's Church, Hamden on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the Springs Learning Center, c/o The Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019