William Scott "Bill" Lamond, 90, Guilford, CT, and Castine, ME passed in peace on June 23, 2019 surrounded by his family, at his residence in Branford, CT. Bill was born on September 2, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to Kenneth J. Lamond, Jr. and Marguerite (Scott) Lamond.
Bill graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT. He later graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, Class of 1950. He loved returning to Castine and MMA for his reunions through 2015, his 65th reunion.
Bill met Margaret Elizabeth Poulin at Pat's Pizza in Orono, Maine. He was a marine engineering student at MMA and she was a nursing student in Bangor. They were married on August 9, 1952. They settled in Guilford, CT where they raised their four children.
Bill served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Following his service, Bill sailed as a merchant marine out of New York City. He finished his career with more than 40 years as a field engineer for General Electric Company.
Bill and Betty loved to travel together visiting the islands, fished in Alaska, golfed in Scotland to name a few adventures. Bill was a loving husband to Betty, a wonderful father to his children, and a dependable friend to many.
A Little League coach, a mentor, a camp cook, a story teller, a great neighbor, a special man. He will be missed by all that had the chance to share some time with him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Kenneth J. Lamond III of Royal Oak, Michigan and his sister, Janet Brittingham of Vero Beach, Florida.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Betty (Poulin) Lamond, are his sister Marguerite Van Wagner of Vero Beach, FL, daughter Susan Philips and her husband Tom of North Haven, CT, sons Jeffrey Lamond and his wife Joann of Dennison, Texas, Michael Lamond and his wife Susan of Leeds, MA, Kenneth W. Lamond and his wife Cindy of Brewer, Maine, six grandchildren, Kenneth J. Lamond IV, Denise Lamond Hannigan, Will Lamond, Lucas Lamond, Catherine Lamond, and Charlie Philips. Also, several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life in the Guilford area for family and friends. The date and location to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2019