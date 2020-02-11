|
|
Duskin, William Leroy
SOUTH CAROLINA- William Leroy Duskin, age 84 of Murrells Inlet, SC, beloved husband of Joan Beecher of SC, entered peaceful rest on Monday, February 10, 2020 in his home. Born in Alliance, NE, on May 9, 1935, he was a son of the late William H. and Eva Westlake Duskin. A U.S. Marine veteran, Mr. Duskin proudly served his country during the Korean War. He will be fondly remembered for his love of golf. In addition to his wife of 64 years, survivors include his loving children, William M. Duskin, Sr. and his wife Imelda of Middletown, Dwight J. Duskin and his fiancée Kathleen of AZ, Lisa Omlor and her husband Eric of Beacon Falls; sister, Maryann O'Bannon of IL; 6 cherished grandchildren, William M. Duskin, Jr. and his wife Erin of W. Haven, Nicholas G. Duskin and his wife Jennifer of W. Haven, Kevin P. Duskin and his wife Ember of CO, Mindy Omlor and Jason Omlor of Beacon Falls, and Kristine Omlor of OR; as well as 5 adored great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will take place on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 18, starting at 10 a.m. in the funeral home and then at 11am in the Seymour Congregational Church with full Military Honors. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020