Balentine, Jr., William M.

William (Bill) McConnell Balentine, Jr., beloved husband of Beatrice McMillen Balentine since June 13, 1953, passed away on June 16, 2019 at home in Milford, Connecticut. Bill was born on March 10, 1931 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to the late William M. Balentine, Sr. and Jane Patterson Balentine. He graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1949 and continued his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), obtaining a BS degree in Electrical Engineering in 1953. He served in the US Army Electronics Command during the Korean War, stationed at White Sands Missile Range in Las Cruces, New Mexico. After his Army service, he continued to work at White Sands as a civilian electronics engineer until moving to California in 1962 where he worked for several computer companies until his retirement. Bill was a resident of Costa Mesa, California for 35 years prior to moving to Connecticut in 1999. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant serving as an elder and singing bass in the choir for years. In Milford, he was a member of the First United Church of Christ where he also sang in the choir as well as working with the Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry. He was also participating in the Milford Senior Center Gospel Choir. Dating back to his time in Las Cruces, Bill was a long-standing member of the Jornada Lodge #70, AF&AM. Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice; his daughter, Rebecca Balentine and her husband, Michael Ferrari of Oxford, CT; a granddaughter, Sarah Ferrari Keel and her husband, Cyrus Keel of Keystone, Colorado; a great-grandson, Cashius Keel; and his brother, George Balentine of Cheshire, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Bill's memory to the Adler Center at Yale (Adler Geriatric Center, c/o Kathy Maturo, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510). We would also like to thank the personnel of Season's Hospice in Woodbury and the Visiting Angels of Woodbridge for the outstanding care they provided to Bill in his final days. Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Milford, CT on Wednesday, June 19 with calling hours from 10:00 to 11:00 and services at 11:00 a.m. Additional information can be found at georgejsmithandson.com or by calling 203-874-2588. Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019