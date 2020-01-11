|
CAMERON, WILLIAM M., SR In sad and loving memory 20 years ago today Dear Grandfather, our thoughts go wandering when daylight fades to the land of long ago. And memory paints the scene of old, in the gold of the twlight glow. Gramps, we are thankful that we have been given the chance to look at the many pictures, read the many cards and letters from Mom and Dad, Grandma and Uncle Don. We thank you for saving them. We feel comfort while reading them as these are some very special moments. "Much abliged, Gramps." We love you and think of you everyday. Love, all your Grandchildren, please give hugs to everyone.
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 11, 2020