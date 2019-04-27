Johnson, William M.

William M. Johnson 88 of Derby entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care. He is the husband of the late Eleanor Phoenix Johnson. Born in Ansonia on Nov. 19, 1930 son of the late John William and Nettie (Manville) Johnson. He retired from the A+P Grocery Stores as a retail manager, a communicate of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School, a member of HUGS Cancer Support Group at Griffin Hospital, Volunteered in the Griffin Hospital Library and was Honorable Discharged from the U.S. Air Force. Survivors are two sons Richard W. Johnson of Seymour, and Deacon Robert C. Johnson of Ansonia, 6 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Carol Viertel and brothers Charles M., Douglas M. and Herbert M. Johnson. Ills Funeral will leave the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery. Calling Hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assumption School in care of the funeral Home. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019