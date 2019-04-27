New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William M. Johnson Obituary
Johnson, William M.
William M. Johnson 88 of Derby entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care. He is the husband of the late Eleanor Phoenix Johnson. Born in Ansonia on Nov. 19, 1930 son of the late John William and Nettie (Manville) Johnson. He retired from the A+P Grocery Stores as a retail manager, a communicate of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School, a member of HUGS Cancer Support Group at Griffin Hospital, Volunteered in the Griffin Hospital Library and was Honorable Discharged from the U.S. Air Force. Survivors are two sons Richard W. Johnson of Seymour, and Deacon Robert C. Johnson of Ansonia, 6 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Carol Viertel and brothers Charles M., Douglas M. and Herbert M. Johnson. Ills Funeral will leave the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Tuesday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery. Calling Hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assumption School in care of the funeral Home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now