Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
William Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Shea

William M. Shea Obituary
Shea, William M.
In New Haven April 14, 2019 William M. Shea, 61, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Laurie Maisano Shea. Loving father of Jennifer L. Shea of Hamden and Carolyn E. Shea-DePascale (Tony) of North Haven, brother of Noreen Shea Caffrey of Wallingford and Philip J. Shea, Jr. of Bristol. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Talia, Mia and Antonio DePascale. Bill was born in New Haven on September 2, 1957, son of the late Philip J. and Inez Meegan Shea, Sr. Mr. Shea had worked for Home Depot for 25 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Law Enforcement 0fficer Memorial Fund, nleomf.org To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019
