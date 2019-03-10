Maloney, Jr., William

William John Maloney, Jr., 76, of Cheshire, CT, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 with his beloved wife, Rosita, at his side. Born on June 18, 1942 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late William John Maloney Sr and Lillian (Halloran) Maloney. Upon graduation from Notre Dame High School of West Haven, CT in 1960, Bill became a surveyor for the City of Milford, CT. He then proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1963-1967, stationed at Clark AFB in Manila, Philippines. There he met the love of his life, Rosita, and they were married in 1967. Bill resumed working for the City of Milford upon his return to the US, eventually working his way up to Superintendent of Public Services before retiring in 1998. In appreciation of his 36 years of service to the City of Milford, the mayor declared April 4, 1998 to be "William Maloney Day". Bill enjoyed trout fishing the rivers of Connecticut, traveling/cruising with Rose and family, and donating to his favorite Indian causes in Mashantucket and Uncasville, CT. He was an active member of the Knights of Saint Patrick, Hamden Elks Lodge 2224, COMPACT and a former president of the Philippine-American Association of Connecticut. He was also involved in the organization of the Milford Saint Patrick's Day Parade and served as the Grand Marshall in 1995. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Rosita, of Cheshire, CT; son, Michael, of Somerville, MA; sister, Patricia Nowicki, of Orange, CT; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Sally Maloney; brother-in-law, John Nowicki; and cat, Morris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA CT Healthcare System Voluntary Service at www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp or the Hartford Hospital at https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/donate. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019