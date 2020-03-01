|
|
Maxwell, William
William Bertram Maxwell passed away on February 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Sadie Maxwell. He was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 1943 and grew up in Verona, New Jersey.
On April 10, 1999, Bill married Karen Griffith deFur becoming stepfather to daughters Nicole and Katie. Bill and Karen traveled extensively, and he enjoyed gardening, reading, his dogs and sports but was especially fond of his 6 grandchildren. He was an active member of Orange Congregational Church serving on several boards and was active previously with the United Way.
Bill spent his career at Nash Engineering (later Gardner Denver) as a mechanical engineer and in management working with operations in the USA, Sweden, Brazil and China. He received his bachelor's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and did his graduate work at both the University of Connecticut and Cornell University. At Stevens, he was a member of the men's choir and sang at the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Karen deFur-Maxwell; stepdaughters, Katie deFur Fallon and Nicole deFur Feuerstein (Donald); and his grandchildren Kristin, Daxton, Makayla and Savannah Feuerstein and William and Connor Fallon. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce Leck (Bob), Rene Babson and Dorothy Brehm; nieces, Caryn Howard (Dave), Jennifer Pulvino (John), Linda Dill (Ron); nephews, Bill Leck and Doug Brehm; and many cousins in Ireland.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meetinghouse Lane, Orange, CT. Memorial gifts may be sent to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020