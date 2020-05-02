McCaul, William

Bill McCaul, 80, of East Haven passed away April 26, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

He was born July 27, 1939 in New Haven to William McCaul, Sr. and Mary Heller McCaul.

Bill graduated from East Haven High School in 1957. Bill served six years in the CT National Guard. He was predeceased by his daughter Sharon McCaul and leaves his son Brian and Brian's mother Janet McCaul of East Haven.

Bill was known by many in town through the stores he started, Dairy Mart on Hemingway Ave. in 1968 and Deli Mart on Gerrish Ave, in 1969. He retired early due to health issues but continued to stop daily at the Gerrish store greeting longtime customers.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks for the outstanding care he received for the past year at Branford Hill Health Care.

New Haven Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held at the East Lawn Cemetary at the convenience of the family.

A donation may be made in rememberance of Bill to a charity of ones choice.



