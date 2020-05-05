McCullough, William

William Boyd McCullough, M.D., 89, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 of Alzheimers Disease bringing to closure a life's pursuit of recognizing and working on behalf of people's needs starting as a minister and transitioning to a Surgeon and then to a community activist. Bill graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary with a B.D. Degree in 1956 Bill was Assistant Pastor of Riverdale, NY Presbyterian Church and Pastor of United Church of Van Nest, Bronx, NY.

In 1959 he entered City College of New York for pre-medical education and then entered Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons where he obtained his M.D. degree in 1965. He was a resident in Surgery at UCSD from 1967-1969 and Chief Surgical Resident and Instructor at UCSD from 1970-1971. He split his residency between Bellevue Hospital New York and at University of California San Diego. Bill went into private practice with Surgical Associates of New Haven in 1971 and became Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at Yale University School of Medicine in 1973, a member of the New Haven County Medical Society and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

He received an award from the Trust for Public Land in recognition of their grateful appreciate of his extraordinary efforts to preserve the Griswold Airport land and transform it into a park for future generations to enjoy. He served on the Boards of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, the Madison Ambulance Association, the Historic District Commission of Madison and Christian Community Action of New Haven, the Advisory Boards of A Better Chance and the Visiting Nurses Association of Madison, and was a member of the Salt Meadow Park Committee. He was an Associate Fellow at Yale University Hopper College, an active member of the First Congregational Church of Madison, a former Governor of the Madison Beach Club, and a member of the Yale Club of New York City.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara, his son James Renwick McCullough, his daughter-in-law Prima Ballerina Michele Wiles, his granddaughter Jacey Lee McCullough and his brother Robert Bruce McCullough.



