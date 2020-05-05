McNeil, William
William Leonard McNeil, born on December 24, 1930 Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Edna (Brice) Vickers and the late Leonard McNeil. He passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at the age of 89, after a long illness. He graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and later attended technical school.
William was employed at Sargent Manufacturing, located in New Haven for 25 years until retirement. His other places of employment included: Race Brook Country Club in Orange; Winchester Repeating Arms in New Haven; Brass Mill in New Haven and Bridgeport; Yale New Haven University; and the City of New Haven as a Deputy Sheriff. He also served as a member of the Elks Mason Orange Blossoms Chapter. In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by a son, Dennis Galloway; brothers Louis Brice and Leon McNeil; and Special Aunt Sarah Jackson and step-mother Catherine McNeil.
William leaves a great legacy of character, love, and faith to his wife of 69 years Danise, children Edna Jones (Ezeife) and William Jerome McNeil, a brother Oliver Adams; a sister Diane Hinton (Buster), 20 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Geneva Walters, goddaughters Jean Carr, Melva Murrell and Chinita Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.