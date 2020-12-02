Merrill, William "Bill" E.
William Ernest Merrill, born: Springfield, Illinois, August 1, 1943; Died: Port St. Lucie, Florida, November 21, 2020. William "Bill" Merrill died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Bill was the son of William and Luella Bartens Merrill.
Bill is survived by daughters Melinda S. Formica (Robert) of Cheshire, CT, Jennifer K. McFarland (Peter) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Michelle L. Delmonico (Tyrone) of Cary, NC, seven grandchildren Victoria, Maxwell, Camryn, Abigail, Sydney, Aliana, Nicholas, and two sisters, Charlene Powell (Elmer) of Springfield, IL, Diane Wingert (Robert) of Naples, FL.
Bill was a 1961 Graduate of Feitshans High School and a 1965 graduate of Southern Illinois University where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. He received his Master of Science degree in Health and Safety Science in 1969 also from Southern Illinois University.
Bill excelled at athletics. His talents on the baseball field led to a full scholarship to Southern Illinois University where he played for Coach Glenn "Abe" Martin for four years and received 13 different offers from major league teams. Bill remained an athlete even after his playing days were done, using the lessons and skills learned on the field in every facet of his life. As an adult, Bill's passion was centered around the ocean. He learned to boat on Springfield Lake as a child and eventually became an avid sailor who enjoyed living on his sailboat during summers on Block Island, RI, and then his American Tug powerboat in the Abacos, Bahamas during his retirement years. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to American Lyme Disease Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 466, Lyme, CT 06371, www.aldf.com
