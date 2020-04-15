|
O'HARE, William
William O'Hare, 87, of North Haven, passed away on April 12, 2020. Bill was born on October 3, 1932, the son of the late Thomas and Catherine O'Hare. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Lorraine Fiondella O'Hare. Bill graduated from Hamden High School, earned a B.S. in Special Education from the New Haven State Teacher's College and a master's degree in Counseling from Fairfield University. Bill served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Greenland. Bill was the devoted father to Daniel O'Hare, Karen O'Hare Davis, Patricia O'Hare Boudreau (Robert), Matthew O'Hare, and Thomas (TJ) O'Hare (Audrey). He adored and was so proud of his five grandchildren, Erin and Matthew Boudreau, Alison Davis, and William and Elin O'Hare. Bill is also survived by extended family members, Brenda (Richard) Branigan, Stephen (Louise) Fiondella, Robert (Mona) Fiondella, Marybeth (William) Parisi, Paul (Lori) Fiondella, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, to whom he was a loving step-grandfather. Bill began his educational career at the Southbury Training School, then spent many years teaching and counseling in the North Haven and Hamden School systems. Bill retired from Hamden High School in 1990 as a Guidance Counselor and completed his teaching career at High Meadows School in Hamden. Bill was a proud resident of North Haven where he was a member of the North Haven Democratic Town Committee, a Justice of the Peace, an elected official to the North Haven Board of Tax Review, Treasurer of the American Legion Murray/Reynolds Post 76, and a member of the Sleeping Giant Men's Golf Club. In addition to his wife and children, Bill is survived by his brothers, Arthur (Kay) O'Hare and John (Rita) O'Hare, and his sister-in-law Mary Eagan. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas, his first wife, Rosemary Eagan O'Hare, and his son-in-law, Alan C. Davis. Bill was an avid sports fan with a special love and appreciation for the game of baseball. His two favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the North Haven High School Indians. Bill was also an avid reader with a passion for United States history and United States Presidents.
Funeral services are entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at www.stjude or to the Alan C. Davis Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 241, North Branford, CT 06471. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020