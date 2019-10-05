|
|
Byrne, William P.
William P. Byrne of Branford died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was born June 16, 1949 in New Haven son of the late William A. and Vera Verdyke Byrne. He worked as a carpet installer for over thirty years, with the last ten years at Home Depot, until retiring. He was a former member of the Color Guard for the Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps. He was an avid Yankee fan and he loved to fish. He is survived by his children, William J. "Joe" (Erin) Byrne of Branford, Kathleen Byrne (Douglas Magda) of Branford, Robin (Bill) Hudson of Naugatuck and Michelle Byrne (Sam Albitz) of Ivoryton; his grandchildren, William Kenneth Byrne, Andrew Byrne and Persephone Magda; and his siblings, Joanne Howland of Wallingford, Timothy Byrne of North Haven, and Patricia Turner of Essex. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia Byrne.
Visiting hour will be Wednesday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford at 10:00. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019