Conn, William P.
William P. Conn, age 94, of West Haven passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. For the past 70 years, he was the loving husband of Patricia Lamb Conn. He was also the beloved father of Gerard, Dennis, Peter, Nancy, Mary and Kathleen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 3, 2019