Fappiano, William P. "Bill"
William P."Bill" Fappiano, 95, of East Haven beloved husband of Shirley Fiasconaro Fappiano passed away on June 22, 2020 in CT. Hospice. Loving father of Nancy (Alasdair) Lyon of North Haven and Joan (Stephen) O'Shea of Hamden. Brother of Lois Amatruda of East Haven and the late Paul Fappiano Jr. Bill was born in New Haven on September 18, 1924 son of the late Paul and Marion Galligan Fappiano. Prior to his retirement Bill was an accountant with AC Gilbert, Kidde Corporation and Peterbilt Trucking Company. Bill served his country faithfully in the Air Force during WWII.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church FRIDAY morning at 11:00. Mask are required. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Bill's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
William P."Bill" Fappiano, 95, of East Haven beloved husband of Shirley Fiasconaro Fappiano passed away on June 22, 2020 in CT. Hospice. Loving father of Nancy (Alasdair) Lyon of North Haven and Joan (Stephen) O'Shea of Hamden. Brother of Lois Amatruda of East Haven and the late Paul Fappiano Jr. Bill was born in New Haven on September 18, 1924 son of the late Paul and Marion Galligan Fappiano. Prior to his retirement Bill was an accountant with AC Gilbert, Kidde Corporation and Peterbilt Trucking Company. Bill served his country faithfully in the Air Force during WWII.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church FRIDAY morning at 11:00. Mask are required. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Bill's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.