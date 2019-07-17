Boland D.D.S., William Patrick

William Patrick Boland, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1928, in Waterbury, the son of the late William P. and Rena (Hutchinson) Boland. Bill graduated from Trinity College in 1950, and Northwestern Dental School in 1955. He served in the Navy Dental Corps from 1956 to 1958. He was stationed at the Naval Air Facility in Port Lyautey, Morocco and completed his military service on the staff of the Bainbridge Naval Hospital.

Bill practiced General Dentistry in Cheshire for 53 years. He is survived by three nieces and two nephews -- Elizabeth and her husband Gregory White, Katherine, David, Tom and his wife Amy, and Susan and her husband Vencislav Kourdov; a sister-in-law -- Margaret Boland; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews -- Gabriel, Chiara, Phoebe, Madeline, Michael, Abigail and James. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. David Boland.

Arrangements: Bill's funeral procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 22 from The Alderson Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. and will continue to St. Bridget Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road, Cheshire. Calling hours will be held Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019