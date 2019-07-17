New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Resources
More Obituaries for William D.d.s.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Patrick Boland D.d.s.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Patrick Boland D.d.s. Obituary
Boland D.D.S., William Patrick
William Patrick Boland, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1928, in Waterbury, the son of the late William P. and Rena (Hutchinson) Boland. Bill graduated from Trinity College in 1950, and Northwestern Dental School in 1955. He served in the Navy Dental Corps from 1956 to 1958. He was stationed at the Naval Air Facility in Port Lyautey, Morocco and completed his military service on the staff of the Bainbridge Naval Hospital.
Bill practiced General Dentistry in Cheshire for 53 years. He is survived by three nieces and two nephews -- Elizabeth and her husband Gregory White, Katherine, David, Tom and his wife Amy, and Susan and her husband Vencislav Kourdov; a sister-in-law -- Margaret Boland; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews -- Gabriel, Chiara, Phoebe, Madeline, Michael, Abigail and James. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. David Boland.
Arrangements: Bill's funeral procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 22 from The Alderson Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. and will continue to St. Bridget Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road, Cheshire. Calling hours will be held Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or a photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now