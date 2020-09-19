Peters, William
William "Chill Bill" Peters (September 8, 1960 – September 8, 2020) of New Haven, CT passed away at his Edgewood Avenue home unexpectedly on his 60th birthday. Bill was a lifelong New Haven resident and only son of the late William and Theresa D'Agostino Peters. He attended Troop Junior and Lee High School and was active on the local basketball scene for years to follow. He spent the last 32 years working in the operating room at The Hospital of St. Raphael, where he cultivated many deep and lasting friendships with doctors and staff alike. It was his amicable nature, strong work ethic, and deep loyalties that drew people to Bill. He considered the people at St. Raphael's OR his extended family. Especially, Madeline Krzeminski, the big sister he never had. Bill was an avid sports fan who rejoiced and suffered with the successes and failures of his New York Giants, Yankees, Rangers, Celtics, and UConn Women's Basketball. He relished his annual pilgrimage to Giants Stadium for tailgating and a game with his good friend and attorney, Alphonse Balzano. Bill enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, especially apparel and always represented his teams in a stylish fashion. Bill could often be found on weekends and holidays with the Bonadies family enjoying good food and drink. Bill is survived by his cousin, Dawn Tierney of Cocoa, FL., and his best friends, Eric Mitchell, of New Haven and Jerry Bohanon of West Haven, CT.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at a future date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Bill's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
