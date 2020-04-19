|
|
Buehler, William R.
William R. Buehler, 77, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1943, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Ralph W. Sr. and Marion (Mates) Buehler. William lived in North Haven until 2002, when he moved to Brownville Junction, Maine. He retired after 27 years as firefighter in North Haven, where he was one of the original seven men. Upon moving to Brownville Junction he worked in sanitation as a Town of Brownville employee. William enjoyed feeding the deer and the birds. He also enjoyed giving biscuits to Diesel, Princess, and Lady, his four legged grandchildren.
William is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara "Bonnie" (Martus) Buehler; daughter, Paula Buehler and her husband, Jim; brother, Ralph W. Buehler Jr. and wife, Lynne; two sisters, Marilyn Hubbell and Donna Falanga and her husband, Ralph; three grandchildren, Tammy Mehlhorn and her husband, Mike, Jamie Wortman and her husband, Anthony, and Rodger "RJ" Wortman and his wife, Amanda; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a graveside service in the family lot at New Center Cemetery, North Haven, will be announce at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, Floor 11, New York, NY 10038. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home, Milo, Maine, and North Haven Funeral Home, North Haven. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com or www.northhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2020