Knowlton, William R.
William R. "Bill" Knowlton, age 62 of Branford, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Dawn Allen Knowlton. Bill was born August 13, 1957 in Middletown, CT, son of the late Frederick and Rose Palmieri Knowlton. He was an operating engineer for Local 478 for many years and was a member of the Branford Elks Club for the past 11 years. Besides his wife, Bill is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Libero of Killingworth and Aimee Knowlton of Branford; as well as the lights and loves of his life his grandchildren, Lucia and Joshua Libero, and his fur-baby grandson Bradley. He is also survived by his brothers, John (Beverly) Knowlton and Thomas (Linda) Knowlton, both of Branford; and his nephews John and James Knowlton.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service Monday morning at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019