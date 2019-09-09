|
Riley, William
William T. Riley of West Nyack, NY and Woodbridge, CT, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Born in New York City on January 22, 1929, the son of the late John and Helen Riley. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine Ford Riley and his brother, John Riley and sister, Rita Burgess. Bill loved his family and had a strong Catholic faith. He was an avid golfer, loved to sing, and enjoyed sharing many stories about his time in the Navy. He was married August 24, 1957 in St. Rose of Lima Church in New York City to his loving wife Catherine (Kitty). He is also survived by his dear children William Riley, Jr. and wife Maureen of Saddle River, NJ, Andrew and wife Katherine of South Riding, VA, Maureen and husband Richard LoRicco of Woodbridge, CT, Ann Marie and husband Anthony Prezioso of Cheshire, CT. He was the dear grandfather of Bridget, Thomas, Richard, Erin, Jacqueline, Matthew, Maeve, Christina, Julia, Olivia, Alex and Aidan. Bill was a proud graduate of Fordham University. He admirable served his country as a Commander in the US Navy. He dedicated his life to education and was a retired and very accomplished Principal in the New York City Schools, where he mentored many educators throughout the course of his career.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 11 from 6-8 PM at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12 at 10 AM at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Woodbridge, CT. Entombment will follow at 1:30 pm at St. Anthony's Mausoleum, Nanuet, NY. Share a memory and sign Bill's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 10, 2019