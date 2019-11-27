|
|
Roberts, William
William David Roberts, 50 of Seattle, Wash formerly of New Haven, Ct died on Oct. 8, 2019 after a brief illness. William leaves behind brothers Mark (Mary) Roberts, Angelo Roberts, Michael (Carrie) Roberts and Marty (Glennie) Roberts. He is survived by nieces Brittany Roberts, nephews Andrew, Tyler, Angelo jr. Justice, and Aaron Roberts. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 30, 2019 @ 10 a.m. at the McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue New Haven,CT. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Roberts family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019