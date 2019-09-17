|
Rossomando, William 'Bill"
William "Bill" Rossomando of New Haven died peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. Born in New Haven on February 9, 1947 to the late William and Christine Grammatico Rossomando, Bill served with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a purple heart recipient. He was a sign painter and union steward for Gannet Outdoor Advertising. Bill believed strongly in a person's rights of free speech and protest. He enjoyed spending time with his sister Carol Charbonneau and his nieces and nephews Lisa (John Cuddy) Charbonneau, Kathy Schubel, Michael and Christine Charbonneau.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Share a memory and sign Bill's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019