Gesner, William S.

William S. Gesner 63 entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020. He was born in Derby on Sept. 1, 1956 son of the late Hobart and Mary (Mazzola) Gesner. He was employed in Hotel Maintenance, loved the N.Y. Yankees, his grandchildren, collecting things and all people especially animals. Surviviors are his son Mark (Arlinda) Gesner of Waterbury, Brother John Gesner of Seymour sisters Rose Gesner of Derby and Sandy Martone of Fla. His granchildren Marcus, Devin, Eliezer and Miguel Gesner. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16 in the Church of the Assumption at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 until time of mass in the Church.



